Parineeti Chopra's 'don't Want To Marry A Politician' Clip Surfaces Amid Engagement Rumour

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's engagement rumours have gathered pace in the past few weeks. Of late, they have been spotted together on various occasion in Mumbai and Delhi. As per a report in Hindustan Times, they are getting engaged in the first week on April. Amid the rumours, an old interview of the actress has gone viral in which she said, "I don't want to marry any politician ever."

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she had said, "The problem is I don't want to marry any politician. There are too many good options but I don't want to marry any politician ever. He should be funny, he should smell really good and he should respect me. My love for travel, love for water, the ocean, diving, whatever, and they should just be a self-made person. I love men who have self-worth, who have made their lives themselves."

Parineeti Chopra fans tease her on Instagram post

Recently, Parineeti Chopra shared her mirror selfie on social media. She could be seen wearing a white top teamed with a blue and white checkered shirt and black pants. She also wore glasses. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Chashmish." As soon as she shared the photo, fans commented that Chasmish could be the nickname given to the actress by Raghav Chadha. "May be this name has been given by Mr. Chadda (sic)," commented a netizen. Another one said, "Mrs chasmish Raghav Chhadha (sic)."

Take a look at the photo below.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engagement rumours

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement rumours have created a stir on social media. The rumoured couple continue to dodge questions about their alleged relationship, further fueling the speculations. Earlier, when media asked Raghav about his relationship with Parineeti, he told ANI, "Aap mujhse rajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke nahi." On the other hand, the actress blushed when the shutterbugs questioned her about the "rumours".

The rumours spread further when AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated Parineeti and Raghav on their "union." He tweeted, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!!"

Take a look at his tweet below:

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Reportedly, they went to the London School of Economics together and have been friends for a long time now.