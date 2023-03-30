Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Wedding Rumours

Amid wedding rumours, Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha were spotted together at the Delhi airport on Wednesday night. They avoided the paparazzi and Parineeti hurriedly entered the car. She sported an all-black attire with glasses. Raghav also accompanied her and hurried inside the car. The politician wore a white shirt teamed with pants. They were accompanied by security guards.

Take a look at their photos below:

Image: ANI

Image: ANI

Image: ANI

A day ago, Parineeti was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She indulged in a friendly banter with shutterbugs who they asked her to confirm the news of her engagement. One of the paps asked, "Ma'am, is the news of your engagement confirmed?" The Ishqzaade actress neither confirmed nor denied the rumours. In response, she blushed and said, "Bye, good night."

Parineeti Chopra and Ragha Chadha engagement rumours

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement rumours have caused a stir on social media. Earlier, Raghav avoided a question on his rumoured wedding with the Bollywood actress and told ANI, "Aap mujhse Rajneeti ke sawal kijiye, Parineeti ke nahi. Shaadi karunga to aapko bataunga."

The rumours gathered pace once again when AAP MP Sanjeev Arora took to his Twitter handle and congratulated the rumoured couple on their "union." He tweeted, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!!"

Take a look at his tweet below:

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

After the tweet, Parineeti and Raghav were also snapped outside ace designer Manish Malhotra's house. As per the reports, Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for a long time now. They went to the London School of Economics together.