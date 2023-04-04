Parineeti Chopra Fans Tease Her With AAP Comments Amid Wedding Rumours With Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha are getting engaged in the first week of April, according to a report in Hindustan Times. Amid the rumours, netizens are leaving no opportunity of reacting to the news. Parineeti's Instagram posts are also being flooded with comments that seem to be indirectly hinting at her alleged relationship with the politician.

The actress recently visited Delhi where her rumoured boyfriend picked her up from the airport. After photos and videos from the time went viral, Parineeti separtely shared a series of photos from her Delhi diaries. In the photos, she could be seen relishing 'Dilli ke momos'.

As soon as she dropped the posts, netizens were quick to tease her with 'AAP' comments, referring to Raghav's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). One fan wrote, "Hum AAP ke saath hain." Another one penned, "AAP bhut khush lag rahe hai (You look very happy)." While one fan wrote, "Pura comment section AAP ki tareef se bhara huya hai ( Full comment section is filled with your compliments), " "AAP Delhi mein kyu ghum rahe ho? (Why are you roaming in Delhi?)" commented another one. Yet other comment read, "AAP photo click kar rahe hai." Take a look at the post below:

About Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's rumoured relationship

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reportedly went to the London School of Economics together and have been friends for a long time. Their dating rumours began after they were snapped on lunch and dinner dates. Soon after this, AAP MP Sanjeev Arora confirmed their engagement and congratulated them on their "union."

He tweeted, "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!!!" Take a look at his tweet below:

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to @raghav_chadha and @ParineetiChopra. May their union be blessed with an abundance of love, joy, and companionship. My best wishes!!! pic.twitter.com/3fSWVT4evR — Sanjeev Arora (@MP_SanjeevArora) March 28, 2023

Meanwhile, Parineeti's sister Priyanka Chopra is also in India. She was accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. Netizens are speculating that Citadel actress is here to attend her sister's engagement.