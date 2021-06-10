Parineeti Chopra Goes Down Memory Lane And Reveals Her Favourite Childhood Memory

Parineeti Chopra often shares glimpses of her daily life through social media. The actor is currently holidaying in Turkey and has been out of the country since March. She recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session through her Instagram and answered several questions from her fans and followers.

Parineeti Chopra's favourite childhood memory

Parineeti Chopra recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session via Instagram to answer her fans' questions. Parineeti, who enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram of over 32 million, answered some general questions and revealed that she was in Turkey. Several fans came up with interesting questions. One of Parineeti's fans asked her about her favourite childhood memory. Parineeti went down memory lane and added a childhood photo with both her siblings. In the answer, she wrote, "My yearly trips to Kenya. Have practically grown up in Masai Mara.". Parineeti further tagged her siblings Sahaj and Shivang along with her mother Reema Chopra in the photo.

Parineeti: Beauty with brains

While fans were asking Parineeti questions about her childhood and early life, a fan came up with a question about her schooling. One of the fans asked Parineeti how much she scored in her 12th standard board examination. Parineeti answered the question and wrote, "I was among the toppers in India in Economics- 97%". Reportedly, Parineeti was also felicitated by the then-President of India for her achievement.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming project

Parineeti Chopra, whose last films were Saina and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, is up to a new project with Ranbir Kapoor. A fan asked Parineeti about her upcoming ventures, to which she replied with a poster of the film Animal. Parineeti would be co-starring with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in her upcoming film Animal. The film would be directed by Sandeep R Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani.

Parineeti Chopra's holiday in Turkey

In one of Parineeti Chopra's latest photos, she was seen enjoying the sun and beach in Turkey. The actor wore a two-piece swimsuit and paired it with a pair of sunglasses. The actor added a funny caption with the photo and wrote, "I was doing Pranayama before this photo. 🧘‍♀️ Ok thats a lie.".

IMAGE: PARINEETI CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.