Parineeti Chopra's Most Memorable Scenes From 'Hasee Toh Phasee'

Hasee Toh Phasee is a widely acclaimed Bollywood films. The movie is directed by Vinil Mathew and stars Parineeti Chopra and Siddharth Malhotra in lead roles. The flick revolves around Nikhil, a businessman who believes he is in love with his girlfriend Karishma but later ends up falling in love with her sister Meeta. The movie is popular for Parineeti Chopra's exceptional performance as she played the role of a secluded geeky girl with finesse, according to several contemporary critics. Let's take a look at the emotional scenes from the film featuring Parineeti Chopra:

Meeta Proposes Nikhil

This is a scene from the movie where Parineeti (Meeta) is on a bus with her friend Nikhil, who also looks after her caringly. She realises that she is in love with him and he should be with her and not her sister Karishma. So, she casually asks him to marry her. This is also a hilarious moment from the movie and Parineet's expressions are spot on. Siddharth (Nikhil) then asks her to choose a finger, which she then chooses. He tells her that he would never break up with Karishma but you can certainly see the affection in Siddharth's eyes for her.

Nikhil Hugs Meeta

Another emotional scene from the film where Siddharth (Nikhil) confines Parineet (Meeta) to a room because she is making a mess. He then leaves and does not come back for the entire day. After an exhausting day, when he returns to his home, he remembers that he has to meet Meeta and finds her in the room where she urinated. He then hugs her and comforts her. This is considered to be a deeply emotional scene from the movie.

Nikhil helps Meeta

Another memorable scene from the movie where Siddharth (Nikhil) helps Parineeti (Meeta). Meeta's father ordered her not to see him. So Siddharth helps her by showing up at this father's place and holding him still while she peeks from the shadows. This way she gets to see her father. Within the context of the film, it can be considered extremely emotional. The scene also impressed several critics.

