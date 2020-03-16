Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Choudry Laud Paparazzi's Precautionary Move Amid COVID-19 Scare

Amidst the major Coronavirus outbreak, film actors and production houses are taking a break or pushing the schedule ahead. This comes after the rise of numbers of people confirmed with the novel COVID 19 coronavirus cases. In another precautionary move, a major paparazzi team, Viral Bhayani, has decided to take a break. Famous for covering celeb appearances and tit-bits, Viral is taking a break for ‘the first time’. The move was appreciated by several celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Sophie Choudry, Amyra Dastur and many others.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Favourite Khan Is Not Who You'd Think It Is

Even though the registered cases are comparatively lesser than the origin country China and the second most affected country Italy, Maharashtra along with other states have taken major precautionary measures including shutting down major malls and multiplexes. The paparazzi group followed the foot-steps of the authority. According to the official Instagram post of the paparazzi, Viral Bhayani, the team has decided to not to cover the celebs as rigorously. According to reports, Viral Bhayani had the most engaging content on the Instagram account, which will slow down amidst the coronavirus scare. This move comes after the WHO (World Health Organisation) declared Coronavirus as a pandemic.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra's Funny Antics That Were Adored By Fans; Watch Videos Here

Viral Bhayani’s post read, “Yeah after ages I feel like a human being. Very few phone calls, my WhatsApp is not buzzing and I hopefully will be able to clear my Gmail box which has exceeded 102 GB. As things get really bad as we speak we have all decided to take our camera offline for few days till the virus is in control. This has never happened ever in the past as no matter what happens - we never stop. But somethings are to be taken more seriously as #CoronaVirus #covid_19 is a major threat to all of us. Our teams will get some time off to spend with their family.”. The move was lauded by celebrities like Parineeti Chopra and Sophie Chaudhary. Parineeti Chopra wrote, “THE BEST BOYS IN THE BUSINESS”, on the other hand, Sophie Choudry asked the boys and crew to be safe amidst the pandemic spread. Even Amyra Dastur asked the paps to be safe.

Also Read | From 'Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl' To 'Jabariya Jodi'; Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Career Graph

Also Read | Shraddha Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra & Other Celebs Who Aced The Pleated Skirt Look; See

Parineeti Chopra and Sophie Choudry lauded the following post

Read what Parineeti Chopra wrote

Check out what Sophie Choudry wrote

Amyra Dastur also lauded the move

Snippet Credits: Viral Bhayani IG

Promo Image Credits: Viral Bhayani IG, Parineeti Chopra IG, Sophie Choudry IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.