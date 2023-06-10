Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Attend India Vs Australia WTC 2023 Final In London

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are currently in London. They attended India Vs Australia World Test Championship final at the Oval. The couple, known for their love for cricket, was captured sitting next to each other in the stands.

Several photos of the newly-engaged couple are doing the rounds on social media. Parineeti donned a white dress paired with a green blazer. She completed her look with a cool pair of sunglasses. Raghav, on the other hand, opted for a blue sweater, black pants, and black shades. They were accompanied by the actress' younger brother Shivang Chopra.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attended India Vs Australia World Test Championship final at the Oval (Image: Twitter)

Apart from the cricket outing, a photo of Raghav and Parineeti strolling through the streets of London had earlier emerged online. The picture captured a special moment as the couple happily posed with a fan. The actress sported a white T-shirt teamed with a pink fur sweater and denim. The politician wore a black T-shirt paired with a beige sweatshirt and black pants.

(Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all smiles as they pose with a fan in London | Image: twitter)

When Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha watched IPL 2023 match together

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attended the intense clash between Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians at Indian Premier League 2023 (Image: Twitter)

This is not the first time when Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have demonstrated their love for cricket. They have shown their admiration for the sport on multiple occasions. Apart from attending the World Test Championship in London, they have also been spotted together at Indian Premier League match in the past. They enjoyed an IPL match together in Mohali where Punjab Kings played against Mumbai Indians.