BLACKPINK Jennie Transgresses Idol Persona With Daring Acting Debut; Why It Is Important

BLACKPINK member Jennie made her acting debut with the HBO drama series The Idol. The first episode of the series premiered on Monday (June 5). Following the episode's release, several Korean netizens shared their opinions about her role.

In the series, Jennie played the role of Jocelyn's (Lily Rose-Depp) close friend and background dancer Dyanne. In her introduction scene, Dyanne shows a dance routine to Jocelyn. It had her getting close to the fellow male dancers and grinding with them, which raised eyebrows and sparked debates about 'idol behaviour' and how Jennie seemingly transgressed it.

Several Korean netizens felt that it was 'provocative' and expressed reservations about Jennie's role and the sensual choreography she was part of. They felt that the scenes pushed the boundaries and may not align with her intended portrayal. Additionally, they also believe that a more restrained approach would have been better suited for the character and the overall tone of the series, considering Jennie's fandom among young girls around the world.

What is the 'ideal' Idol behaviour?

(BLACKPINK Jennie at a brand event | Image: BLACKPINK Jennie/Instagram)

In K-pop, image plays a crucial role in shaping an artist's career. K-pop idols are not only admired for their talent and music but also for their carefully curated image. However, navigating the realm of image can be a balancing act for these idols, as they strive to meet the expectations of their fans, agencies and conservative Korean netizens.

The "idol" image refers to the carefully constructed public persona that the K-pop idols portray. They are expected to maintain a polished and pristine image, both on and off the stage. This image is meticulously curated to ensure that idols are seen as role models for their fans and to uphold the reputation of their agencies. While idols have a certain degree of creative freedom, there are certain boundaries they must adhere to.

These limitations are often set by their agencies to ensure that their image remains consistent and in line with the expectations of the industry and their fan base. Some common restrictions include refraining from dating or publicly disclosing romantic relationships, avoiding partying, drinking and smoking, maintaining appropriate behavior and language in public, indulging in any kind of lazy fashion or provocative content, and avoiding controversial topics that may alienate fans or draw negative attention.

Conservative Korean netizens: The watchful eye

(A still of BLACKPINK Jennie from The Idol | Image: BLACKPINK Jennie/Instagram)

Conservative Korean netizens play a significant role in shaping the perception of the idol. These individuals closely monitor their behavior, scrutinising their actions and holding them accountable for any perceived deviations from societal norms. Conservative netizens often express their disapproval and disappointment when idols engage in activities that go against their expectations, leading to potential backlash and negative publicity.

How is Jennie Kim defying ideal idol behaviour?

(BLACKPINK Jennie at an event | Image: BLACKPINK Jennie/Instagram)

In the world of K-pop, where adhering to the ideal idol image is highly valued, BLACKPINK member Jennie stands out as a refreshing example of defying traditional expectations. Jennie is celebrated for her unapologetic self-expression, which goes beyond the carefully crafted idol persona. She has shown a willingness to share her thoughts, emotions, and personal experiences through social media, interviews and even her own solo work. She continues to challenge the traditional notions of idol behavior with her appearance in the series The Idol.

While the idols are often expected to be demure and submissive, especially when it comes to their dance routines, Jennie demonstrates that sensuality can be a form of art and self-expression, shattering the notion that idols must adhere to a limited range of movements and gestures. Many netizens hailed the singer as her artistry serves as a catalyst for change and encourages a more inclusive and diverse representation within the industry, allowing idols to explore their sensuality and embrace their true selves through their craft.