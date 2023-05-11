Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement CONFIRMED For May 13, Designer Spills The Beans

Ace designer Pawan Sachdeva has seemingly confirmed that AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra are set to get engaged on May 13.. While so far only reports of the couple’s engagement were going around, Pawan Sachdeva’s confirmation lends more credibility to them. He took to social media and showcased a cut-out from a newspaper about their attires.

Pawan Sachdeva posted an image from a newspaper cut-out which featured a piece about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s looks. “When it comes to making a statement, Pawan Sachdeva knows how to make it right,” Sachdeva said in the caption. He also revealed that Raghav Chadha will wear an Achkan designed by Sachdeva. Check out the post below.

More about Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement



Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra are reportedly getting engaged on May 13. Their ceremony is said to be an intimate yet traditional affair. Ahead of their highly anticipated engagement ceremony, reports have been stating what the couple is slated to wear on their big day.

As per a report from Hindustan Times, Parineeti Chopra will be wearing a couture from the ace designer Manish Malhotra. Raghav’s uncle, Pawan Sachdeva, has already revealed that he has designed the outfit for him, which is a mid-thigh ivory-coloured achkan, which is matched by ivory trousers. It has also been reported that the couple will be coordinating their outfits for their D-Day. Their engagement ceremony will reportedly take place at the Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s relationship

Parineeti and Raghav have been sighted together in several times in public. While they’ve been spotted coming in and out of airports, they’ve also attended IPL matches together. They were first spotted together on a dinner date, in Mumbai, on March 23. On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in Uunchai.