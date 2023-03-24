AAP's Raghav Chadha Reacts To Dating Rumours: Ask Questions About Rajneeti, Not Parineeti

After being spotted with Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Raghav Chadha responded to a question about marriage. When asked to comment on their photos, Raghav, who was outside the Parliament, told ANI, "Aap mujhse Rajneeti ke sawal kijiye, Parineeti ke nahi. Shaadi karunga to aapko bataunga."

The Member of Parliament was spotted with Parineeti on two occasions. Their most recent meeting was in Mumbai, when they were snapped exiting a popular restaurant in the city.

Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Code Name Tiranga opposite Hardy Sandhu. She will next feature in Chamkeela, directed by Imtiaz Ali. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh.