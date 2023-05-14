Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Groove To Mika Singh Tunes During Engagement Ceremony

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the new couple in the block. They got engaged on Saturday in New Delhi. Singer Mika Singh also graced the engagement ceremony.

A video from the couple's intimate affair is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, Mika can be seen singing Gal Mithi Mithi Bol from the film Aisha. Parineeti and Raghav are seen grooving to his tunes. They can be seen enjoying themselves while dancing. Mika took to social media and shared the video wishing the couple. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Bohat Sona Munda te bohat pyari kudi. Many many congratulations to bro @raghavchadha88 and dear @parineetichopra. Take a look at the screenshots from the video below:

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in an intimate affair at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi. They shared a series of photos on social media. Sharing the photos, Parineeti wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes! 💍Waheguru Ji have mercy." Take a look at the post below:

The couple wore colour-coordinated outfits. The actress opted for a soft-pink kurta complemented with pearl-adorned flair trousers and a Kashmiri threadwork dupatta by ace designer Manish Malhotra. She completed her look with exquisite uncut jewellery.

On the the politician sported an ivory khadi silk kurta paired with matching mid-thigh pants by his maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva. The kurta had a subtle touch of blush pink at the lining inside the achkan and a matching pocket square. It featured minimal texturing on the collar, placket, and cuffs. Several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Mika Singh, and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwat Mann among others attended the celebration.