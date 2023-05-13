Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Engagement: FIRST Photos Of Couple Out

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are officially engaged. The photos from the couple's ring ceremony have started doing the rounds on social media, with fans and well-wishers sending out their best wishes to the newly-engaged couple. Their engagement ceremony took place at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Parineeti and Raghav looked mesmerising in colour-coordinated outfits. While the actress sported a pastel-hued lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra, the Aam Aadmi Party leader opted for an ivory khadi silk kurta teamed with matching mid-thigh pants by his maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva.

The kurta had a subtle touch of blush pink at the lining inside the achkan and a matching pocket square. It featured minimal texturing on the collar, placket, and cuffs. The couple looked every bit royal at the star-studded engagement ceremony.

More about Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's engagement

Parineeti Chopra exchanged rings with politician-beau Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony. Their engagement was attended by the couple's close friends and family members. Earlier today, Parineeti's actress cousin Priyanka Chopra was snapped at the airport in Delhi as she flew in from New York. As per multiple reports, the couple will tie the knot later this year in October.

Their engagement rumours began soon after they were spotted at several lunch and dinner dates in March this year. Their relationship was confirmed by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora who congratulated them for their union. Soon after that, they were spotted together on numerous occasions, even during an IPL match in Mohali. The actress was also seen with a silver band on her left ring finger.

On May 11, the engagement preparations at the couple's house began. While Parineeti's venue was decked up with fairy lights, the main entrance of Kapurthala House was decorated with flowers. Several celebrities including Priyanka, Manish Malhotra, Pawan Sachdeva, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal, Sania Mirza, and Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwat Mann among others attended the celebration.