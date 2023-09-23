Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Pawan Sachdeva Reveals Groom Outfits' Details

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 24. Earlier, it was revealed that the politician's maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva has taken on the responsibility of designing his wedding attire. Now, the designer shared details about how he has meticulously crafted Raghav's outfits to align with his personal style and preferences.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings on May 13 at New Delhi's Kapurthala House.

Their wedding festivities will be held on September 23 and 24.

The ceremonies are scheduled to be held at The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace in the city of Lakes.

What will Raghav Chadha wear on his wedding?

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pawan Sachdeva explained that Raghav Chadha prefers simple and subtle clothing. He highlighted that the AAP leader doesn't gravitate towards "flamboyant or flashy" attire and that he values "minimalistic, well-fitted, and classy" clothing choices.

To infuse a wedding look into the attire, the designer said that he used various techniques and textures on the fabric. He incorporated surfacing, tie and dye, and other methods to give the outfits a rich appearance while maintaining their simplicity. He added that the cuts on the attire are clean and sharp.

Pawan Sachdeva designed various outfits for groom

For the wedding, Pawan Sachdeva has designed a variety of outfits, including sherwanis, tuxedos, indo-western ensembles, asymmetrical kurtas with jackets, and bundis with kurtas. He said that each outfit is carefully tailored to suit Raghav Chadha's tastes and the wedding theme.

Sachdeva revealed that Raghav is quite choosy when it comes to his clothing, making it essential to create multiple options for each occasion. He added that the groom-to-be personally selected the outfits he wanted to wear from the choices provided.

"t's not easy to give him something, to convince him, or to make him wear so he has chosen his own outfits. I have made 2-3 options and they are very simple, subtle, and classy. You'll come to know when the pictures will come out. You will see how classy and sophisticated the looks are, though it has a wedding vibe," he said.