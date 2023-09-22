Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding LIVE UPDATES: CMs Kejriwal, Mann Land In Udaipur

Quick links:
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to tie the knot on September 24. (Image: X)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann landed together in Udaipur on Saturday evening. They will be attending Raghav-Parineeti's wedding at The Leela Palace.
While the family members of both Parineeti and Raghav have been turning up in huge numbers in Udaipur, Raghav’s friend from politics too arrived. Member Of Rajya Sabha, Sanjeev Arora from Raghav’s Aam Admi Party was seen deboarding at the venue along with his wife. While Sanjeev was seen in a grey ethnic wear, his wife donned a salwar kurta with floral prints. Sanjeev is the same MP who first congratulated Raghav and Parineeti on social media ahead of the pair’s engagement in May, this year.
As the celebrations for actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha have begun, DJ Sumit Sethi will be seen making the bride-groom and their families groove to his tunes on their mehendi ceremony.
The security at Raghav and Parineeti's wedding has been beefed up. A video has been doing the rounds on social media that had organisers taping the camera on mobile phones so that no pictures are leaked online.
Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding festivities have begun in The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Special billboards have been put up in the city congratulating the couple on their union.
Parineeti and Raghav got engaged at Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13. After the close-knit ceremony, the actress shared photos from her ardaas and captioned the post, "Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."
(Parineeti-Raghav will tie the knot on September 24 | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
After her engagement in May, Parineeti shared a throwback photo with her fiancee Raghav in which they wiped the tears off the former's father's eyes. An emotional Parineeti captioned the photo, "I learnt how to be strong from you. I learnt how to be soft from you. Eye of the tiger, heart of a baby. You are the best father and human in the world. Happy bday papa (sic)."
(Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 | Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony in New Delhi on May 13. Later, in July, the couple sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The actress shared their photo and captioned it, "My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side."
(Parineeti-Raghav at Golden Temple | Image: Instagram)
Parineeti Chopra's bua (paternal aunt), who arrived at the Udaipur airport this morning, spoke to the paparazzi and expressed her excitement over Raagneeti's wedding. She also revealed her wedding gift for the actress. Earlier, Raghav's extended family members too were snapped arriving at the wedding venue.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrived in Udaipur to attend Raghav and Parineeti's wedding. Before leaving the airport premises, Singh interacted with the media where he extended wishes for the soon-to-be married couple. He said, “Raghav and Parineeti are set to step into a new chapter of their lives for which I want to extend my heartiest congratulations to them."
VIDEO | “Raghav and Parineeti are set to step into a new chapter of their lives for which I want to extend my heartiest congratulations to them,” says AAP leader Sanjay Singh as he arrives in Udaipur to attend Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s wedding. pic.twitter.com/vRn0MGcRmH— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2023
Parineeti and Raghav's mehendi ceremony will be held today, September 23, at Taj Hotels in Udaipur. It will be followed by a Bollywood-themed sangeet party at night. Meanwhile, Guests have started to arrive in Udaipur city to attend the couple's wedding festivities.
As Parineeti-Raghav's pre-wedding festivities start today with the choora ceremony, guests have started arriving at Udaipur airport. Apart from all, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are likely to arrive today (September 23).
Sister Shivani was snapped at Udaipur airport on Saturday morning. She is likely to attend the grand wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.
Bhagyashree, who is one of the guests at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, offered a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities taking place at the Taj Hotel in Udaipur. Take a look at some photos below.
Pawan Sachdeva took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, September 23, to offer a glimpse of the Ardaas ceremony that took place ahead of Parineeti Chopra's Chooda ceremony.
(A screengrab from Pawan Sachdeva's post | Image: Pawna Sachdeva/Instagram)
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Pawan Sachdeva explained that Raghav Chadha prefers simple and subtle clothing. He highlighted that the AAP leader doesn't gravitate towards "flamboyant or flashy" attire and that he values "minimalistic, well-fitted, and classy" clothing choices. Sachdeva has designed a variety of outfits, including sherwanis, tuxedos, indo-western ensembles, asymmetrical kurtas with jackets, and bundis with kurtas. Read more.
Media reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra will likely skip cousin Parineeti's wedding with Raghav in Udaipur. The Fashion actress hinted at missing the wedding when she took to her Instagram stories to wish her cousin on the big day. Read more.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reportedly wound up their mehendi ceremony on September 22 and will now be preparing for haldi and other pre-wedding rituals. The night view of The Leela Palace is a sight to behold.
Media reports suggested that Priyanka Chopra will likely attend the wedding of her cousin Parineeti Chopra on September 23-24 in Udaipur. However, there's no official confirmation on whether Priyanka will attend the event.
(Priyanka also got married in Udaipur in 2018 | Image: X)
Parineeti and Raghav's mehendi is reportedly taking place today, September 22. A leaked photo from the venue shows the entrance which leads to the hall, decked up with white flowers.
(The picture shows a beautifully decorated pathway leading to a hall | Image: X)
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities will begin on September 23 and end a day later with baraat and pheras. Here are visuals of guests and families arriving at the venue for the couple's big day.
Following their much-publicised engagement on May 23, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be tying the knot in Udaipur this coming weekend. From the menu to the themes of the ceremonies, know all about the big fat Indian wedding.
(Parineeti-Raghav's Udaipur wedding will begin on Sept 23)
Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities will begin on September 23 at Udaipur's The Leela Palace. The venue is the perfect blend of modern and traditional.
Check out photos of the venue where the big-fat Indian wedding will take place.
(Raghav-Parineeti will marry in Udaipur's The Leela Palace | Image: X)
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on September 23-24. The bride and the groom's families have started to arrive in Udaipur for the couple's big day.
See photos of Raghav's family here.
(Raghav-Parieenti will tie the knot in Udaipur's The Leela Palace | Image: X)
Though the wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be an intimate affair, they will be star-studded nonetheless. The wedding will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Both the chief ministers also attended the AAP leader's engagement ceremony held in New Delhi on May 13. Read more.
Udaipur is all set to host the wedding of AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra at Leela Palace. Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra will reach Udaipur airport on Friday as the wedding rituals start before the big day on September 24. Along with the couple, their family members and friends will also be present. In this royal wedding, 100 private security guards have been deployed. Read more.
The Ishaqzaade actress arrived at Udaipur on September 22 along with her fiance Raghav Chadha. The couple greeted their fans with folded hands. The actor-politician couple were elated seeing the preparations at the airport. Read more.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted at the Delhi airport on Friday morning, September 22. The couple was seen dressed in casual outfits. Parineeti was dressed in a red jumpsuit while Raghav looked dashing in a black sweatshirt teamed with blue denim. Read more.
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are en route to Udaipur to kickstart their wedding celebrations. Photos and videos from the Udaipur airport have been doing rounds on social media ahead of their arrival. The airport is decked up with hoardings of the couple’s photos and signs welcoming them. Read more.
According to a papprazo, Parineeti Chopra is to opt for a Manish Malhotra ensemble for her wedding day. As the actress and the designer share a long friendship, he is very well aware of Pari's style and what she wants for her wedding. Hence, the actress was always clear that she would be a Manish Malhotra bride.
Moreover, even for her engagement, Parineeti was dressed up in Manish Malhotra designs. The actress looked like a dream in a soft-pink kurta and pearl-adorned flair trousers, which she paired with a signature Kashmiri threadwork dupatta. Read more.