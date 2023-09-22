Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding LIVE UPDATES: CMs Kejriwal, Mann Land In Udaipur

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged at Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13. After the close-knit ceremony, the actress shared photos from her ardaas and captioned the post, "Felt surreal to be blessed by the one and only, Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."

(Parineeti-Raghav will tie the knot on September 24 | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)