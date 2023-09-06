Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha To Get Married In September? Reception Invite Leaked

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha have been in the news since the couple was first spotted together exiting a restaurant in Mumbai earlier this year. Later, the couple made their relationship official with the announcement of their engagement. The two exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony attended by their friends and family members on May 13. Since then, there have been speculations about the couple's wedding date. Recent media reports suggest that the couple will tie the knot in Lake City Udaipur later this month. The wedding rituals will take place on September 23 and 24, as per reports. Now, amid speculation about the couple's wedding date, an invitation card, which seemingly confirms their post-wedding reception date, has gone viral.

3 things you need to know

The couple's mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremony will be held on September 23, as per reports.

mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremony will be held on September 23, as per reports. Parineeti Chopra's sister Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas are expected to attend the couple's wedding.

Not just the couple's celebrity friends, but political leaders are also expected to mark their presence at the wedding.

Parineeti-Raghav's reception invitation card goes viral

A picture of an invitation card, seemingly that of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding reception lunch, has been doing the rounds online. According to the now-viral off-white invitation card featuring a gold floral frame, Raghav and Parineeti’s reception will be held on September 30 at Taj Chandigarh. The invite, apparently from the groom's side, reads: "Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son 'Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh (sic)."

(Is this the reception invite from Raghav-Parineeti's wedding reception? | Image: X)

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra got engaged at the Kapurthala House in Delhi on May 13. Apart from Parineeti's actor-cousin Priyanka Chopra, the ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Parineeti and Raghav's pre-wedding festivities will reportedly begin on September 23 and the couple will tie the knot on September 24 in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.