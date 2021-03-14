Parineeti Chopra Requests Zomato To 'find & Publicly Report The Truth' In Delivery Man Row

Parineeti Chopra took to her social media handle and appealed to Zomato to 'find and publicly report the truth' after the delivery man shared his side of the story in the ongoing assault row. "Find the truthhh!! If this man has been framed for no reason, the woman who did this NEEDS to pay for his pain!," Parineeti wrote on her Instagram story.

"Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy," Parineeti wrote in a tweet. READ | 'Love it': Shahid Kapoor reacts to Zomato wishing him in 'Kabir Singh' style

The Zomato food delivery executive, who has been accused of assaulting a woman customer, has rejected the allegations leveled against him, saying "let the truth win".

What the delivery man told ANI

A Bengaluru woman Hitesha Chandranee accused a Zomato delivery executive of assaulting her which left her nose bleeding.

"She refused to pay after accepting the order as I was late for the delivery and asked it for free," Kamaraj, the accused, told ANI.

"She started hitting me with slippers and at some point in time while safeguarding myself, my left hand touched her right hand and the ring which she worn hit her nose and it started bleeding. I don't want to make it more complicated, let the truth win. If not, I will fight it legally. I have a mother with co-morbid conditions, my father died 15 years back, I am the only breadwinner for my family. I am working in Zomato for the past 26 months with 4.7 ratings. As of now, the company has blocked my ID until this case completes and assured of taking it back once the matter resolves," he added.

What is Hitesha alleging?

Hitesha posted a four-minute-long video and explained the entire episode from her perspective. In the video which has now gone viral, the Instagram influencer said, “I didn't open the full door, I spoke to him from a gap in the door and told him am talking to the customer care... But he refused to take the order and started screaming, 'bloody I am your slave or what'... I got scared and I tried to shut the door. But he was so huge, he pushed back the door, snatched the order back from my table, and punched me. Then he ran away..."

(With ANI inputs)