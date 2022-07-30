Parineeti Chopra Reunites With 'Kesari' Co-star Akshay Kumar For New Project; 'We're Back'

After playing a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar's war drama film Kesari, Parineeti Chopra is all set to reunite with Bollywood's Khiladi for a new project. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor announced their collaboration via her Instagram handle, alongside a stunning picture of the actors. While Parineeti didn't divulge many details about the project, it is known that Vashu Bhagnani’s production house Pooja Entertainment is bankrolling it.

Parineeti Chopra reunites with Kesari co-star Akshay Kumar for a new project

Taking to her Instagram handle on Saturday, July 30, Parineeti shared a sunkissed picture of her and Akshay, where the duo could be seen sitting on the stairs. While Parineeti sported a vibrant pink oversized hoodie with black shorts, Akshay was seen in a black sweatshirt and grey pyjamas.

In the caption, she wrote, "We are back. This time the Kesari duo may be shooting in York, but the laughs, jokes, games and Punjabi Gupshup is the same. @akshaykumar #Newbeginnings #Poojaentertainment." Take a look.

The project would mark their second collaboration after director Anurag Singh's 2019 war film Kesari, which followed the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi. Apart from the duo, actors like Vikram Singh Chauhan, Sarwar, Vansh Bhardwaj, Jaspreet Singh, and Vivek Saini among others appeared in pivotal roles. The film reportedly grossed over ₹100 crores worldwide in its opening weekend.

More on Parineeti and Akshay Kumar's work front

Parineeti will be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The film, whose shoot was wrapped up in May this year, is slated to hit the screens on November 11, 2022.

On the other hand, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role and is all set to release on August 11. Akshay also has Abhishek Sharma's Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha, as well as Selfiee co-starring Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline. Coming as an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam blockbuster Driving License, Selfiee will hit theatres on February 24, 2023.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PARINEETICHOPRA)