Global star Priyanka Chopra ringed into her 40th birthday on July 18, 2022. The actor celebrated her special day with her husband Nick Jonas and close family members on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Post the celebrations several glimpses of the birthday bash surfaced online that gave fans a sneak peek into Priyanka's lavish poolside party.

Nick Jonas, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Madhu Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, and many others were in attendance at the party. Recently, Parineeti Chopra took to her social media handle and shared a series of unseen pictures from her 'Mimi Didi's' beachside birthday that was all about 'hugs, laughter, jet lag, tacos and the oceans.'

Parineeti Chopra shares unseen glimpses from Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations

On Saturday, Parineeti Chopra headed to her Instagram handle and treated fans with a bunch of pictures from Priyanka's birthday. In the pictures, Priyanka can be seen wearing a sheer yellow coloured co-ord set over a matching bikini, Parineeti Chopra on the other hand opted for a white strappy dress. For the evening bash, Priyanka was seen donning a royal blue thigh-high slit gown while Parineeti sported a shimmery short dress. The Chopra sisters were all smiles in the photos as they posted with each other.

Sharing the picture, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote in the caption, "Bday photo dump no.1. It was a whirlwind 48 hours of pure celebration, jet lag, tacos, hugs, laughs and the ocean! Will take a week to recover from, and a lifetime to forget!

Happy bday to the world’s desi girl, but my mimi didi. I love you. @priyankachopra". Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's birthday bash

Earlier, Priyanka took to her Instagram and shared a slew of pictures from her birthday. She also penned a heartfelt note and expressed how 'grateful and thankful' she felt to be showered with love from her family and friends, including Parineeti Chopra. She called it the 'most incredible celebration.'

She wrote, "Just a girl and her birthday squad. So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations planned and executed to perfection by my ♥️ @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl." Take a look:

Image: Instagram@parineetichopra