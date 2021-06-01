Parineeti Chopra Says Essaying Sandy Was Her Way Of Saying 'Let's Smash The Patriarchy'

Actor Parineeti Chopra starrer black comedy film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has also got a digital release amidst the ongoing pandemic. The actor essays the role of Sandeep “Sandy” Walia in the film who works in the corporate sector for a bank. Now, as reported by Hindustan Times, Parineeti Chopra candidly spoke about her role as she drew similarities between Sandy and herself. The actor revealed her experience with patriarchy and how it affected her while growing up.

Calling Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar a ‘uniquely written’ film, Parineeti Chopra expressed that people have now become immune to patriarchy so much that they stopped thinking about it. According to her, women in India have to put up with patriarchy almost every day. During the interaction, Parineeti shared a real-life incident about how her home contractors did not speak to her properly because she was a woman.

The actor explained how she was asked to let someone else talk to them on her behalf. She quickly responded that she was the one who bought the house and made payments for it. Hence, she will choose the type of tiles she wants at her home. When she urged them to talk to her, the contractors refused to do so. After essaying the role of Sandy, the Ishaqzaade star realised that the movie has many similarities to her personal life.

Talking about her favourite ‘paratha achaar’ scene from the film, Parineeti explained that all the men were seated, however, the women in the house stood as they served the men. Parineeti said that Neena Gupta’s character has become so used to patriarchy that she would never ask Pinky aka Arjun Kapoor to pass her the pickle, but instead, she will question Sandy to be seated beside the men. This scene reminded Parineeti of her own childhood.

The rules of her house were quite similar, as her mother wasn’t allowed to sit and eat at the dining table with her father. The actor explained that although her father never forced her mother to follow the tradition, it became an ‘unspoken rule’ for them. Parineeti believes that her character Sandy is the amalgamation of her reel and real self. She called it her way of saying, ‘Let’s Smash the patriarchy’.

