Parineeti Chopra Shares An Adorable Picture With A Labrador, Says ‘she Wants To Steal It'

Much like her cousin Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra is also a dog lover. The Ishaqzaade actor recently shared how she wants to be a dog mom, but she cannot have a pet dog. The actor also shared a photo of her with a friend's pet, on which her fans are drooling.

Parineeti shares a loved up photo with her friend's pet dog

Parineeti Chopra is currently residing in London as she mentioned it as her "adopted home for 15 years." The actor recently shared a photo of her with her friend's pet dog. In the photo, Parineeti was seen sitting down with a light brown labrador named 'Luda.' Parineeti fashioned a sleeveless black top with checked black and white pants. She completed her look with a pair of white shoes. In the caption, Parineeti mentioned how she wants a dog and wrote, "Meet Luda. Jealous that @simrinj gets to be with her. Hi @tommyy_tsunamii . Can I steal your dogguuu? Thanks. #WannabeDogMom #IWantADog". The Hasee Toh Phasee actor's fans showered her with loved up comments. Her brother Shivang Chopra also reacted to the photo and wrote, "Cutest little doggyyyyy everrrr! 😍 I’m cuter though 🥲❤️."

Why didn't Parineeti Chopra adopt a dog?

Sometime after the actor posted her photo with Luda, she conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session via Instagram. In the session, she told her followers to ask her "10 cool questions" while she took a stroll in a park. A fan queried if she is adopting a dog and asked, "When are you adopting a dog?" Parineeti replied to the question and mentioned how a pet needs utmost love and time. She wrote, "I travel a lot, so having my own dog is just wishful thinking. I would never do that to a dog".

On her work front, Parineeti Chopra starred in three films in 2021. She shared the screen with Arjun Kapoor in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The actor also appeared in Saina Nehwal's biography film Saina. In February, the actor starred in the Netflix film The Girl On The Train. Parineeti now has several projects in her pipeline whose details are currently under wraps.

IMAGE: PARINEETI CHOPRA'S INSTAGRAM

