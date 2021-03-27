Parineeti Chopra Shares 'photo Dump' Showing How She Prepped For 'Saina' For Over 2 Years

The Saina Nehwal biopic titled Saina and starring Parineeti Chopra arrived in theatres on Friday, March 26, 2021, and has been receiving some amazing reviews from the critics. The actor has been sharing constant updates with her fans and followers of how she primed herself to play the ace Indian badminton player, and recently she shared a video of how she learnt to play like her. Read along and take a look at the video here and what fans gave to say about it.

Parineeti Chopra shares how she learnt how to play like Saina Nehwal

Chopra took to her Instagram feed to share a series of pictures from her camera roll, that showed the process of her stepping into her character of Saina Nehwal. The first in the carousel post was a video of her trying to pick up Nehwal’s stance as she plays the game. Followed by this, the second and fourth pictures were of Parineeti taking a break while practising, and the third one was of a basket full of shuttlecocks.

The fifth picture was of Parineeti taking a picture of the court, followed by a sixth where Parineeti was captured mid-game. The seventh in the post was a video of Parineeti and her co-star, Eshan Naqvi, playing a game on the court, the eighth picture was of the actor with Saina Nehwal herself. The last of the lot was a collage of Parineeti and Saina, in the same stance as they were ready to serve.

Along with the post, Parineeti shared that these pictures showcased their journey of two years. She wrote, “Photo dump... #SAINA The journey over 2 years”. The post has over 239k likes since it was shared on March 26. Fans can’t stop praising the actor’s efforts in the comments under the post, take a look at some of them here.

The movie pivots around the life of Saina Nehwal, with Manav Kaul and Eshan Naqvi playing prominent roles of Pullela Gopichand and Parupalli Kashyap, respectively. It also stars Meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat, Ankur Vikal, and has Amole Gupte at the helm and production by T-Series Films and Front Foot Pictures.

Promo Image Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

