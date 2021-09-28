Parineeti Chopra Shares Photos Of Scuba Diving Session In Maldives; Terms It 'Meditation'

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is currently enjoying her vacation on the Maldives island with her parents, Neena and Pawan Chopra, and brother Shivang Chopra, recently went scuba diving into the azure blue waters of the island. She took to her official Instagram handle and treated her fans with a video that was shot underwater during her scuba diving session. The video has already garnered more than 6 lakh views.

Parineeti Chopra in the Maldives goes scuba diving

The underwater video that was captured by the filmmaker and Chopra's scuba diving instructor, Homi Adajania, showed the Hasee Toh Phasee star doing a hand gesture to express her excitement in taking a dive. Chopra called her diving session her 'meditation'. As for the caption, she wrote 'My meditation... '#StingRays' '#FeedingFrenzy.'

As soon as the video was put up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop some lovely comments. Adajania was the first to comment 'pure joy,' while Maria Gorettiz called it 'heaven'. Sanjana Batra commented, "Wilddd."

A fan wrote, "This is amazing," while another one added, "Nice looking". Several other fans dropped heart-eyed faces and red heart emojis in the comments section.

On Monday, Parineeti Chopra dropped a stunning picture, giving her fans a glimpse of her 'in-between dives' look. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "In between dives. Our boat is now crossing a big channel to go to the next location. Till then, we catch up on sleep, rest, play games and gear up for the big dives. More coming soon."

She also credited her brother, Shivang Chopra, for the pictures she posted.

Earlier, The Girl on the Train star uploaded a snap of herself where she can be seen donning scuba-diving gear. She captioned the picture, "For the next 7 days, Shivang and I are gonna live on a boat; doing what we love the most - scuba diving."

Last week, Parineeti Chopra headed off to the Maldives with her family. The actor also shared a statement postcard with the seaplane in the background. She wrote, "Fam jam, took out our cam. Missing you, stupid boy, Sahaj Chopra."

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra