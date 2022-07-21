Priyanka Chopra Stuns In Sheer Yellow Ensemble Over Matching Bikini On Her 40th Birthday

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on July 18, 2022, and the Quantico actor celebrated her birthday in Mexico with her husband Nick Jonas and some of their family members. The duo were spotted soaking in the sun at a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, earlier this week. During their outing, Priyanka wore a sheer yellow coloured co-ord set over a matching bikini and her style quotient has been dominating headlines since then.

Priyanka Chopra rarely fails to impress and recently she stepped out in the city wearing an all-yellow outfit that included a bikini top and a sleeved shirt and they contrasted perfectly with Nick Jonas' all-black outfit. The Matrix: The Resurrection star wore a bikini bottom underneath a maxi skirt, while she wore a crop top and a similar shade of bikini underneath. Priyanka, who never fails to keep her fashion game a notch higher, teamed up her outfit with yellow coloured headwear which looked perfect on the actor.

The 40-year-old accessorized her look with a set of sparkling earrings and a set of sunglasses and kept her hair loose. For makeup, the Bajirao Mastani actor opted for a nude look including a base and lipstick.

Priyanka Chopra's 40th birthday

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday on Monday glimpses of which were shared by the Runaway crooner on his Instagram space. The duo romanced at the beach as in the first picture, they were seen locking lips amid a picturesque location, while another picture had Nick holding a towel engraved with a note that read,"‘Priyanka! The Jewel of July est. 1982’."

Sharing the pictures, Nick captioned the post, "Happiest birthday to my jewel of July. So honoured to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you. @priyankachopra” (sic)."

Recently, in a conversation with Variety, Priyanka Chopra stated that while she loves working with Nick, she'll 'never sing with him' as he's a 'musical prodigy'. However, she confirmed that the couple is developing a bunch of television and film projects together. The actor said,

"We're definitely developing a bunch of TV and film stuff together."

Image: Instagram/@jerryxmimi