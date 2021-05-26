Parineeti Chopra Thanks Industry & Fans As She Gets 'unending Appreciation' For Her Films

Parineeti Chopra recently took to Instagram and shared a thank you note to her film industry peers and her fans. Sharing a happy picture, she penned a short note in her caption and said that audience has “unendingly appreciated” her films. Take a look at Parineeti Chopra's latest post below.

Parineeti Chopra thanks the audience for "unending appreciation"

Parineeti shared a picture in which she can be seen lying on the grass, next to some small, yellow and white flowers. She wore a black t-shirt and paired her look with sunglasses. She opted for minimum makeup and flashed a lovely smile while looking towards the other side of the camera. She captioned her post by writing, “Thankful. Happy. Blessed. The industry and fans have given me unending appreciation for #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar #TheGirlOnTheTrain #Saina. Old days are back again. Thankyou reviewers, thankyou audiences. @tribhuvanbabu.” Amaal Mallik appreciated her and dropped a comment writing, “Well done so proud.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

A look at Parineeti Chopra's movies

Parineeti Chopra had three back-to-back releases this year, starting with The Girl on the Train that released in February 2021 on Netflix. The Girl on the Train is a mystery thriller film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and stars Parineeti in the lead role along with Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and others. The movie is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 novel of the same name and the story revolves around Parineeti’s character as an alcoholic and troubled divorcee. Unknowingly, she gets involved in a murder investigation.

Next, she was seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which was released theatrically in March 2021. The movie is a drama directed by Dibakar Banerjee and stars Arjun Kapoor alongside Parineeti. The movie is about a man and a woman who represent two completely different Indians but are united with their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other.

Parineeti was also seen playing the titular role in Saina that initially released in theatres in March 2021. It is a biographical sports film directed by Amole Gupte and is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal. Parineeti was lauded for her performance in the movie.

