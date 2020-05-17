Parineeti Chopra To Yami Gautam: List Of Actors Who Opted For A Digital Detox

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, all one does is stay for the maximum number of hours on their mobile phone and be socially active, in order to get rid of boredom. But nowadays, social media addiction has somewhat turned out to be highly exhilarating for some tinsel town celebs. Hence, they have not only decided to take a break from social media but also chose to focus on different things during the quarantine period, due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Read: Parineeti Chopra: Times When She Talked About Social Issues

Celebrities like Parineeti Chopra, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, and many more have recently adopted social media detox. It means no social media for some time. This is because, according to them, social media addiction is an extremely overwhelming experience for, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown. So let's take a look at B-town celebs who are or were on a social media sabbatical.

Celebs who opted for a Digital Detox

Parineeti Chopra

Source: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

A few days back, Parineeti Chopra on her Instagram announced that she is all set to take a break from social media. She called it social media detox and promised her fans to back in a matter of a few days. As per, the Hasee Toh Phasee actor, this break was much needed for her.

Shriya Pilgaonkar

Source: Shriya Pilgaonkar Instagram

Shriya Pilagaonkar, who was last seen in Netflix web-series House Arrest also seems to have a similar take on social media addiction. She said that there have been days she would not even touch her cell. On the contrary, she has so much to do during her quarantine that it's hard to get time for social media.

Read: The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra's Brilliant Academic Record

Kirti Kulhari

Source: Kirti Kulhari Instagram

Kirti Kulhari who is currently basking in the success of her Amazon Prime superhit series Four More Shots Please season 2, as well gone a digital detox. For three days, the stunning actor was off Instagram and enjoyed quarantine time amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Post three days, she was again active on social media amid the COVID-19 lockdown in April.

Read: Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Kill Dil' Has Power Packed Jukebox That Will Pump Up Your Mood

Yami Gautam

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam is one Bollywood actor, who never fails to speak her mind. She was last seen in blockbuster film Bala. Her performance was highly lauded by both critics and audience. When asked about her take on social media, in an interview to a leading daily, Yami Gautam said

“For anything that I’m doing, I’m not putting out a tutorial and I don’t any feel the need to do that…to each his own. Everyone has their way of behaving and being themselves, and have their own coping mechanisms.”

Well, that truly sounds like that Yami Gautam has absolutely no interest in social media, and she gives importance to other things in life than being a social media addict.

Read: Parineeti Chopra Quips Over Intense Training For 'Saina' In New Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.