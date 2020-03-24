Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Kill Dil' Has Power Packed Jukebox That Will Pump Up Your Mood

Post making a ground-breaking debut opposite Ranveer Singh in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl, Parineeti Chopra shared screen space with him yet again in YRF's Kill Dil. The film had an exceptional star cast of actors like Govinda, Ali Zafar, Ranveer Singh, and Parineeti Chopra.

Kill Dil released in the year 2014 and was helmed by celebrated filmmaker Shaad Ali.

Even though Kill Dil could not live up to its hype, its music was a massive hit and a rage amongst the masses. The terrific trio of Shankar Ehsaan and Loy composed the mesmerizing music of this Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh starrer Kill Dil. Talking about the music of Kill Dil, let's rewind our memories and take a look at Kill Dil's awesome jukebox.

Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh Starrer Kill Dil's jukebox

Title track

This was the first time that power-packed performer Govinda and Ranveer Singh worked together. The title track of Kill Dil is truly the heart of the film's music album. Govinda, Ranveer, and Ali Zafar danced their best on the tunes of this catchy track. Govinda's expression in this song is especially a visual treat. Written by veteran lyricist Gulzar and sung by Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan, Kill Dil's title track is a must-listen track.

Happy Budday

This Sukhwinder Singh track from Kill Dil will definitely make you groove to its tunes. The new-age Happy Birthday song, featuring Ranveer, Ali, and Parineeti is a must-listen track from the album. A highly popular song from the film.

Sajde

Sajde is an iconic track from the Kill Dil album. It is a romantic track featuring Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer Singh. Both Parineeti Chopra and Ranveer looked quite voguish in this soulful track sung by music maestro Arijit Singh. Especially one could notice several distinct looks of Parineeti Chopra in a single track.

Sweeta

Sweeta revolves around the lines of Ranveer wooing his lady love Parineeti Chopra in the action flick. One can see swanky cars and lavish clubs in the video of Sweeta, which is sung by Adnan Sami.

Bol Beliya

This is a dance track featuring Parineeti Chopra and Govinda. Parineeti Chopra looked spectacular in this peppy number. Her modern ethnic ensemble gave her a totally new and refreshing look.

Nakhriley

A foot-tapping dance track which is shot on a lavish set, Nakhriley is one of the most underrated songs of the album. The video song has an urban cowboy-in -texas kinda feel to it. It is sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Baawra

A sad track which is somewhat like a break-up song in the movie. It has strong musical beats and intense lyrics attached to it. Baawra surrounds around the sad ending of Ranveer and Parineeti's relationship in the movie.

