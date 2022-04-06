Parineeti Chopra is a complete package of talent and never fails to wow her fans with her various skills. While she is known for her acting and dancing skills, Parineeti is also a singer and has given her voice to different versions of several Bollywood songs. The actor, who is currently judging the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan on ColorsTV, left everyone on the sets of the show in awe of her as she sang the melody Kuchh Khaas Hai along with singer Neha Bhasin.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti Chopra recently shared a video of her singing on the stage of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan along with Neha Bhasin. The actor stunned in a full-sleeved red mini dress with a long belt strap. She tied her hair in a neat ponytail and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings. In the clip, Parineeti was seen beginning with a verse of the song and was later joined by the track's original singer Neha Bhasin. The two wowed the audience with their duet and left the judges in awe of their melodious voices. Sharing the clip, the Saina star wrote, "Aaaah me and singing. My meditation ... So much fun doing what I love the most! And this time with you @nehabhasin4u . We should do this more often!"

They received praise from the entire film fraternity. While Mithun Chakraborty was seen enjoying their performance on the show, Neha Dhupia dropped a comment on the post. She wrote, "Uff! Lovely both of you @parineetichopra @nehabhasin4u." Saba Pataudi, Sudhanshu Pandey, and more showered them with compliments.

Parineeti Chopra shares the stage with Kumar Sanu

Last month, Parineeti Chopra was seen singing along with veteran singer Kumar Sanu on the stage of Hunarbaaz. The actor shared a video of their performance to express how she was delighted to sing a duet with the iconic singer. Sharing the video, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Am I really singing a duet with THE Kumar Sanu? The teenage, music student me, wouldn’t have believed it …". Anupam Kher lauded the two for their performance by writing "fantastic" in the comment section. Singers Kanika Kapoor, Neha Kakkar, and more also praised them.

Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra