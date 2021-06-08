Parineeti Chopra's Banter With Neena Gupta Will Give You Hint Of 'actresses' Secrets'

Earlier this year, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta starred in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which had a theatrical release on March 19, 2021. The film was recently released again on Amazon Prime Videos and has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. On Monday, June 7, Pari took to her Instagram handle to reveal how she got under the skin of her lead character Sandeep "Sandy" Walia who's a top executive at a bank. Neena Gupta also shared her views on her role and Pari spilled the beans on "actresses' secrets" through her comment.

Parineeti Chopra's banter with Neena Gupta will give you a hint of 'actresses secrets'

Parineeti Chopra shared a string of images that were stills from the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF). The images showed Parineeti's character Sandy giving intense expressions and she also shared images with her co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta from behind the scenes. In the caption, the Ishaqzaade actor expressed how a character like Sandeep would take her to a surreal zone and she did not realize how much she was doing as an actor and she just got in the zone.

She added, "I went into a zone for 3 months and allowed the actor in me to take over. I was more than the roles I had done before this. I wanted to explore that. I shot the film and went to “sleep”. I woke up when you all watched Sandy." She went on to thank the director, producer, co-writer of SAPF Dibaker Banerjee for giving her a creatively satisfying opportunity. Pari also thanked her co-stars Arjun, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav for being "the best partners".

Upon seeing the post, Neena Gupta appreciated Tisha and wrote "U r so good in this movie". Parineeti replied her "Love you mam! You were amazing as aunty and I am lucky to have worked with you.. remember how we wore Uggs under our salwars?". Parineeti also took the screenshot of their banter in comments and put it up on her story and wrote "Actresses secrets #SandeepAurPinkyFaraar" with a boot and snowflake emoticon.

More about Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

The filming for SAPF took place at the nearby places of India and Nepal borders in Uttrakhand. Apart from Parineeti, Arjun Kapoor appeared in the lead as Satyendra "Pinky" Dahiya who is a Haryanavi police officer. The film marked the third collaboration of Pari and Arjun after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England. The supporting cast included Jaideep Ahlawat as Tyagi, Raghubir Yadav as Uncle, Neena Gupta as Aunty, Daljeet Singh as Bose, Jaipreet Singh as Garry Ji, Rahul Kumar as Munna, amongst others.

