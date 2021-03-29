Parineeti Chopra's Mother Reena Hails Team 'Saina' For 'making A Gem'; Says 'I Cried'

Actress Parineeti Chopra kick-started the New Year in an eventful note after she had three back-to-back releases in just two months. After receiving terrific reviews on her two films, The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actress is slaying on the box office with her latest released sports drama Saina. Based on the life of ace badminton place Saina Nehwal, the film has received great reviews from the people and from Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena.

Parineeti Chopra receives appreciation from mother Reena

The success of the film became extra special for Parineeti after she received beautiful words of acknowledgment from her mother and artist Reena Chopra. Reena shared Parineeti's look as Saina from the film on her Instagram stories while penning down her experience of watching the film and her daughter portraying the character. Reena wrote that watching Parineeti in the film in and as the badminton player has filled her with extreme pride. She is completely in awe of her daughter who got into the layers of the character with the same 'intent in her eyes, the spring in the lunge, the power in the shoulder, the perfect posture and movements, the correct emotions and spirit' was everything that was portrayed by the actress.

Reena also appreciated the hard work of the team and thanked them for coming up with such an amazing film. She thanked singer Armaan Malik for the soulful songs and mentioned that she got teary-eyed after listening to the song Chal Wahein Chalein on the screen and also sang along another song Parinda from the film. At last, Reena concluded the post while hailing the badminton player and wrote that her 'life and achievements are just awe-inspiring.'

Apart from her mother, Parineeti had also received appreciation from her cousin sister and global sensation Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka hailed the former's work and expressed her pride in watching her sister soar heights. She had also mentioned her curiosity to watch the film in theatres. Saina is a sports biographical film based on the life of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. The movie has hit the screens on March 26. The film is directed by Amole Gupte and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

Tisha... so proud of your drive, hard work and for pushing yourself as an artist. Lots of love and luck for #Saina #Hattrick @ParineetiChopra pic.twitter.com/wlu51idsSQ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 26, 2021

