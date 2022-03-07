Parineeti Chopra's Scuba Diving Selfie Gets A Sweet Reaction From Priyanka Chopra; See

Celebrity siblings Parineeti Chopra and Priyanka Chopra's sweet interactions over social media are loved by fans immensely, and the Ishaqzaade actor's latest Instagram post drew a compliment from the global star. Parineeti dropped a selfie of her clad in Scuba Diving gear, as she teased fans about 'something cool' coming up. As fans beamed with curiosity to know what Parineeti has in store, her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra called her 'gorgeous'.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to sister Parineeti Chopra's latest scuba diving selfie

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, March 7, the Golmaal Again star dropped a picture of her inside a swimming pool with her scuba diving equipment on as she smiled for the camera. In the caption, she mentioned, "9 years of wearing the kit and ocean dunking .. Something cool coming up! #Scubadiving". Take a look.

Fans showered her with love and adulation by dropping comments like, "the glow on your face is amazing", "wow", "that water glow" among others. Priyanka Chopra called Parineeti 'gorgeous' and added a heart-eye emoticon. Even TV anchor and actor Maria Goretti expressed excitement for Chopra's new adventure and wrote, "tell tell tell".

Parineeti often treats fans with glimpses of her scuba diving. Sharing a trail of videos and photos of her stationed underwater via Instagram, Parineeti wrote, "The place where I belong. Swipe to see".

More on Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti's work front

Priyanka Chopra, who was recently seen in the sci-fi flick The Matrix Resurrections, is set to feature alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Russell Tovey in Text For You. Apart from this, she also has the Amazon Prime Video spy thriller web series Citadel as well as the film Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Parineeti recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Uunchai, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Danny Denzongpa, and Sarika in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya. She also has the film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in the pipeline. She recently made her TV debut with a reality show with Mithun Chakraborty.

