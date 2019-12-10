Parth Samthaan Gets Hit With Nostalgia After Watching Himself In Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Parth Samthaan is creating headlines with his stellar performance as Anurag in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor rose to fame after his romantic-drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, opposite Niti Taylor. Parth, who is currently in Tamil Nadu, shared an interesting video on his Instagram story while travelling.

Parth Samthaan watches himself perform in his previous drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3

Parth Samthaan is basking in the success of his on-going daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay, alongside Erica Fernandes. The actor often takes time off his busy schedules and jets off on a trip. On December 10, Parth landed in Tamil Nadu and received a warm welcome by fans at the airport. While he was travelling, he took to his social media handle to share a video of himself performing in his previous love-drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, in which he played the character of Manik, who was passionate about music. Samthaan captioned the video saying, “Watching myself after ages #kyy3 #nostalgia.” Meanwhile, he has also shared a photograph with his fellow friend Scarlett Mose. Fans are wondering if Parth and Scarlett have been vacationing together. Check out his post below.

Also Read | Parth Samthaan: Three iconic characters played by the Television star

Also Read | Parth Samthaan Admits Having Crush On This 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Actor

Also Read | When Parth Samthaan's Pictures Got Bombarded By Scarlett Rose And Ariah Agarwal's Comments

On the professional front, Parth Samthaan’s serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay is reportedly topping all the charts. Fans have been glued to the daily soap with its intriguing dose of drama. In the recent episode, Komolika accuses Prerna of theft and creates a big scene in the house. Meanwhile, Anurag desperately tries to reach Prerna after learning what happened.

Also Read | Parth Samthaan's Instagram post for his friend is beautiful, see pics

Also Read | After Taimur Toys, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ Characters’ Dolls Are The New Rage; Ekta Kapoor And Hina Khan Reacted To Them In This Manner

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.