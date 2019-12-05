When Parth Samthaan's Pictures Got Bombarded By Scarlett Rose And Ariah Agarwal's Comments

Parth Samthaan, who is garnering massive love from the audience for his performance as Anurag Basu in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has become a social sensation today. The actor is creating headlines as fans are in the awe of his chemistry with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars. Videos and comments of the cast members on each other’s social media photographs define their fun-loving bond. Director Ekta Kapoor also leaves no stone unturned in dropping funny comments on Parth Samthaan’s pictures. What goes unnoticed is Parth’s fellow friend Scarlett Mose and rumoured girlfriend Ariah Agarwal’s comments on most of his photos on Instagram.

The interesting commenting game on Parth Samthaan’s photographs

On December 4, Parth Samthaan shared back-to-back pictures of oh himself on Instagram. Parth went on to caption one of the photographs saying, 'I decide the vibe! Don’t talk, just act. Don’t promise, just prove'. Ekta Kapoor and Scarlett Mose, in no time, gushed to share their comments on Parth's picture. While Ekta called him 'Hero', Scarlett on the other end wrote, 'You are the Vibe.'

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star travelled to Nepal in the last week of November for a trip. He shared only four pictures from the trip. In one of the photos, Samthaan sported a bright yellow tee and wore a classy pair of sunglasses. On his picture, Ariah Agarwal wrote, 'Did you just grow taller in Nepal'. Parth replied to her question saying, 'too much adventure'.

In the first week of October, Parth Samthaan had a gala time partying with his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars in one of the renowned clubs in town. He donned a denim jumpsuit with a pair of quirky sneakers. On his picture, Ariah Agarwal wrote, 'What pics, amazing photography by me'.

Almost all the photographs that Parth uploads on his social media handle are flooded with Scarlett and Ariah's comments. Fans have adored the cordial bond of the trio.

