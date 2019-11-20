Pati Patni Aur Woh: New Song, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, From The Movie Released

The new song Akhiyon Se Goli Maare from the movie Pati Patni Aur Woh has been released. The song features all three stars of the movie: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday. This is the second song release of the movie.

Here is the video of the song:

The song is an amazing dance number in which we can see Kartik, Bhumi, and Ananya dancing to the tunes of the song. It correctly shows the struggle for power and dominance shown by the characters of Bhumi and Ananya towards Kartik's character. The song is sung by Mika Singh and Tulsi Kumar. While the music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi, the lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

The song is a remake of an original version from the movie Dulhe Raja. The original one features Govinda and Raveena Tandon. The movie was released in the year 1998. This version was sung by Sonu Nigam and Jaspinder Narula.

Actor Kartik Aaryan shared the video of the song on his Instagram account. In the caption, he called the song his favourite. He also shared that the choreography of the song is done by the director and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder:

Farah commented on this post of Aaryan. Farah appreciated the shot in the video. She also sent her love to Kartik and called him her 'crackpot':

The makers of the movie have already released a song from the movie called Dheeme Dheeme. This song also features the three central actors of the movie. Dheeme Dheeme is sung by Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Here is the video of the song:

The movie Pati Patni Aur Woh will be releasing on December 6, 2019. It is directed by Mudassar Aziz. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar.

