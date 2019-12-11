'Pati Patni Aur Woh': Doga Shares Pictures From Sets; Sunny Singh Shares His Avatar

Sunny Singh and Karthik Aaryan share brother like bonding with each other. They have shared screens in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety, and now Sunny Singh was seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. He gave a special appearance in the movie as Bhumi Pednekar’s ex-boyfriend.

Sunny Singh shares pictures from 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' sets

Feeling nostalgic, Sunny Singh shared an image of his character that he played in Pati Patni Aur Woh on his social media handle. In the post, he is seen in his character avatar, Doga. While sharing the picture Sunny Singh wrote,

Doga. Days pass by so quickly, it only feels like yesterday #patipatniaurwoh

Talking about his bonding with Kartik Aaryan, Sunny said to a daily that his guest appearance in Pati Patni Aur Woh is a gesture of the friendship that he shares with Kartik Aaryan. He continued saying that he could not say 'no' when Kartik Aaryan called him and asked if he was willing to make a special appearance.

Sunny Singh was recently seen in Ujda Chaman, where he gained remarkable appreciation from the audience. He will be soon seen in his upcoming movie Jai Mummy Di, featuring, Sonnalli Seygall, Poonam Dhillon, and Supriya Pathik as leads. The movie is scheduled to be released on 17th January 2020. The film is directed by Navjot Gulati.

