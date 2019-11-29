Ujda Chaman Fame Sunny Singh Has A Secret Girlfriend? Here's What You Need To Know

Actor Sunny Singh, who was last seen as the lead actor of the movie Ujda Chaman, became famous after his spectacular performance in the movie Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Sunny Singh was also seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and was critically acclaimed. Although the actor did not win the lady in the movie, in real life, his love life is blooming.

As per media reports, Sunny Singh has been dating for two years and already has introduced his girlfriend to his family. The Ujda Chaman star is dating Kamya Beliwal and she is a model by profession. Reportedly, Sunny Singh met Kamya Beliwal two years ago and love sparked between them instantly. It is also reportedly revealed that Sunny Singh has given a nod to their relationship. The family of the actor is happy with the duo and has no objection towards their relation.

Sunny Singh made his Bollywood debut in the Ajay Devgn starrer Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji in the year 2011 in a cameo role. In an interview with a reputed daily, Sunny Singh opened about his love for television, but the actor always wanted to get into films. Sunny Singh further added that when he was growing up he knew in his mind that he had to become an actor.

What is next in store for Sunny Singh?

Sunny Singh will be next seen in Jai Mummy Di. The movie is helmed by Navjot Gulati and will be bankrolled by Ankur Garg. The plot of Jai Mummy Di portrays the trials and tribulations a couple has to undergo due to the dynamics between their respective mothers. The story is a light-hearted comedy. The movie also stars Sonnalli Seygall and Pooja Dhillon in pivotal roles. Jai Mummy Di will hit the silver screen next year.

