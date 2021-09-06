Pavitra Punia Says Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill's Bond Was Like 'husband & Wife'

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise left the entire country and industry shocked. As per reports, his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill was with the actor during his last moments. Shukla's funeral took place on September 3, one day after his death and heartbreaking visuals of Shehnaaz from the funeral emerged on the web. Several celebs spoke out in support of Shehnaaz and the late actor's family and asked the media to give them privacy and time to heal. Actor Pavitra Punia spoke about Sidharth Shukla’s relationship with Shehnaaz Gill and said that they were like husband and wife.

Pavitra Punia on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship

Pavitra Punia spoke to Hindustan Times and said that she felt really sad whenever she looked at Shehnaaz. Punia added that people dreamt of having a pure bond as they had and she wouldn’t say it was friendship or boyfriend-girlfriend. She said that their relationship was nothing less than that of a husband and wife. Pavitra added that just like how fans were crazy for SidNaaz, she too loved Sidharth and Shehnaaz as a couple, and hopes that Shenaaz stays strong and copes with the loss.

Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Sidharth Shukla was bought into Cooper Hospital on the morning of September 2, after he was reportedly found unconscious. Mumbai Police in a statement said that doctors declared the actor dead on arrival at 10.30 AM. Sidharth Shukla's funeral was attended by various prominent figures of the film and television industry like Varun Dhawan, Vidyut Jamal, Rajkummar Rao, Gauahar Khan, Aly Goni and many more. Four days after Sidharth Shukla's death, his family released a statement and asked the media to give them privacy. The statement read:

Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti - The Shukla Family.

Image: Pavitra Punia and Shenaaz Gill Instagram