Payal Ghosh slams B'wood 'hypocrisy' over case against Anurag Kashyap; cites Nata Patekar

Payal Ghosh’s allegations against Anurag Kashyap had been among the highlights of the #MeToo movement last year. The actor recently cited the initial stage of the movement in 2018, to question the ‘hypocrisy’ in Bollywood. She asked why Bollywood had stood up against Nana Patekar, but did not act in the same manner in the case of Anurag Kashyap.

Payal Ghosh on Bollywood conduct with Anurag Kashyap

Payal Ghosh took to Twitter and asked why there was ‘so much hypocrisy in Bollywood’. The Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi star asked why Bollywood had ‘boycotted’ Nana Patekar, but were ‘boosting' someone like Anurag Kashyap.

Expressing her fury and using terms like ‘liars, hypocrites, opportunists, beastly people' for them, Payal wished they 'go to hell.'

Why so much hypocrisy in Bollywood,why Bollywood boycotted Nana Patekar & they are boosting a rapist like Anurag kashyap..Where will they go after their death,even hell will refuse to keep these liars,hypocrites,opportunists. I can’t even say to these beastly people “Go to hell” — Payal Ghosh ॐ (@iampayalghosh) January 7, 2021

For the unversed, actor Tanushree Dutta had accused Nana Patekar of touching her inappropriately during the shooting of a film in 2008. That was termed as the beginning of #MeToo movement, as numerous other women came out and opened up on the sexual harassment they had faced from other male celebrities.

Nana Patekar has not been seen in any major movie since then as stars decided not to work with those accused in the movement. While the veteran actor reportedly got a clean chit in the case, Tanushree had filed a protest plea against it,

On the other hand, Payal similarly got an First Information Report registered against Anurag Kashyap. In September, she alleged that he had forced himself upon her at his residence in 2013. The filmmaker denied the allegations. However, he has gone on to work in films despite the allegations, his most recent release being AK vs AK.

Payal Ghosh had expressed her displeasure previously as well. She had tweeted, "It's been 4 months and no action has been taken against #AnuragKashyap inspite of me providing evidence. Do I have to die to get the proccedings going ?" last month. She also asked, "It's been a while and @mumbaipolice hasn't done it's best. An earnest request . It's a matter of women and we should be aware of what examples we are setting."

