Payal Ghosh Wins 'Most Promising Newcomer' Award, Shares Pictures From Ceremony

Actor-turned-politician Payal Ghosh on Saturday gave her fans a piece of good news as she shared winning 'Most Promising Newcomer' award. Received from ICMEI's Hindi Cinema Samman Samaroh, Ghosh wrote that the ceremony this time took place online due to pandemic in comparison to being hosted at Vigyan Bhawan (premier convention centre of Government of India in New Delhi) every year.

Secretary General ICMEI (International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry) Ashok Tyagi and Chairman, Entertainment Industry Co-ordination Committee of ICMEI Rajeev Chaudhari presented the award to Ghosh on Saturday.

Thank you the Sec Gen ICMEI @OSHORAJA ji and Chairman, Entertainment Industry Co-ordination Committee of ICMEI @rajeevcreations ji for this prestigious award.. Due to covid pandemic the ceremony took place online this year. pic.twitter.com/tVyScDitw7 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) December 12, 2020

Received the "most promising newcomer of the year" award of ICMEI's HINDI CINEMA SAMMAN SAMAROH, the most prestigious annual event of the Hindi Film Industry. pic.twitter.com/wt63xHC26N — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) December 12, 2020

Payal Ghosh responds to the criticism after receiving Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award

Payal Ghosh was last seen in the Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal-starrer Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi (2017).

Actor Payal Ghosh joins Ramdas Athawale’s RPI

Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her, joined the Republican Party of India. She along with some others joined the party in the presence of its chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Talking to a digital portal, Ghosh revealed that it was Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's teachings that pushed her to join the RPI. "I was influenced by BR Ambedkar's teachings because it says education is not about degrees, but it is about your outlook towards life. And it teaches you to be an independent thinker and I completely agree with him on this," Ghosh told Outlook.

Payal Ghosh receives Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award; reveals couldn't attend the ceremony

Ghosh was appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party. Athawale said that the entry of Ghosh and others into the party would strengthen it.

I have been appointed as the vice president for women wing of RPI. Thanks @RamdasAthawale sir for believing in me. This is my honor to accept it. It's one step closer to getting justice.



As a woman I am also happy to serve the women community.🙏

Now the ropes will get tighter. pic.twitter.com/lbnAqwBvx9 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 26, 2020

