Payal Ghosh Responds To The Criticism After Receiving Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award

Actor and politician Payal Ghosh on Saturday took to her Twitter handle to share the pictures of the Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award bestowed on her. But the actor got trolled later on social media as it was not clear as to which category she won the award for.

Slamming the criticism, Ghosh on Monday wrote, "Before trolling me you (trolls) should’ve checked my Wikipedia, idiots.I have done some legendary movies down south and a relevant one in bollywood. After the mishap happened followed by the break-up that lead me to depression and panic attacks. Hv lost years fighting it or else would have done much more films. Lost years fighting for the truth but I have some great things lined up. So do your research and then vomit on twitter."

Ghosh revealed that she couldn't attend the ceremony on November 26 and shared the pictures of the trophy that came to her residence.

"Hard work goes a long way and I really want the youth to take it up. Moments like these really humbles me," wrote Ghosh. Recently actor Richa Chadha was also awarded Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award by Maharashtra Governor for her contribution to Indian cinema.

Glad to have received the Bharat Ratna Dr.Ambedkar award. I couldn't attend the ceremony on Constitution Day i.e Nov 26. Hard work goes a long way and I really want the youth to take it up. Moments like these really humbles me.! #BlessedAndGrateful pic.twitter.com/PFWr0SIFMM — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 28, 2020

Payal Ghosh, who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of raping her, joined the Republican Party of India (Athawale). She along with some others joined the party in the presence of its chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale.

Talking to a digital portal, Ghosh revealed that it was Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's teachings that pushed her to join the RPI. "I was influenced by BR Ambedkar's teachings because it says education is not about degrees, but it is about your outlook towards life. And it teaches you to be an independent thinker and I completely agree with him on this," Ghosh told Outlook.

Ghosh was appointed vice president of the women's wing of the party. Athawale said that the entry of Ghosh and others into the party would strengthen it.

I have been appointed as the vice president for women wing of RPI. Thanks @RamdasAthawale sir for believing in me. This is my honor to accept it. It's one step closer to getting justice.



As a woman I am also happy to serve the women community.🙏

Now the ropes will get tighter. pic.twitter.com/lbnAqwBvx9 — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 26, 2020

