'I Have Nothing To Do With Richa Chadha': Payal Ghosh Pens Message After Defamation Loss

Payal Ghosh on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to clarify that she has 'nothing to do with Richa Chadha' in the alleged sexual assault case filed against Anurag Kashyap. Ghosh also highlighted that her fight is only against Anurag Kashyap and wants the 'world to see his true face'. Ghosh's statement comes after Bombay High Court asked her lawyer to tender an apology and withdraw statement after dragging Chadha's name in her case against Kashyap.

Chadha in her defamation suit against Ghosh claimed that Ghosh's intention of bringing up her name is to cause damage to her reputation and goodwill in the film industry. She has also termed Ghosh's claims as false, frivolous and vexatious. To this, Ghosh wrote, "I hv nothing to do wd Ms Chadda. We as women hv got 2stand wd each other,shoulder to shoulder.I don't want any unintentional harrasment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Kashyap &I want 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Lets make d world c his true face." [sic]

I hv nothing to do wd Ms Chadda.We as women hv got 2stand wd each other,shoulder to shoulder.I don't want any unintentional harrasment to her or me on this matter. My fight 4justice is against only Mr. Kashyap &I want 2focus solely on dt ryt now.Lets make d world c his true face. — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 7, 2020

Richa Chadha vs Payal Ghosh

Richa Chadha has moved the Bombay High Court against actor Payal Ghosh and KRK for dragging her name in Payal Ghosh’s accusations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap. Richa Chadha sent notices to the latter duo and sought quick and permanent relief in the matter. The matter was heard via video-conferencing on Tuesday and has been deferred to Wednesday after Payal Ghosh failed to make an appearance in court.

KRK says 'stop this nonsense' after Richa Chadha's defamation suit on him & Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh’s lawyer Nitin Satpute, however, claimed that no notice has been served to her till that time.

"It’s false to say that advocate failed to appear in court as no notice was served that time even on WhatsApp as claimed. Notice served on 5/6/2020 at Payal Ghosh residence, now Will appears in court on 7th Oct.", Nitin Satpute wrote on Twitter.

Payal Ghosh's lawyer explains not appearing in Richa Chadha's defamation suit; makes claim

"My client has accepted the request. She is ready to tender apology and withdraw the statement. She is ready to settle the matter," Satpule had said after the High Court's verdict.

