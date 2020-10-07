KRK says 'stop this nonsense' after Richa Chadha's defamation suit on him & Payal Ghosh

The ‘freedom of speech’ point had been raised when activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was charged with contempt of court by the Supreme Court for a tweet. The latest to do so was Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK), who Richa Chadha has named in her defamation suit over the Payal Ghosh-Anurag Kashyap controversy. The actor- ‘critic’ asked what was freedom of speech if his tweets could be considered a violation of the law.

KRK’s alleged reaction to Payal Ghosh-Richa Chadha row

Taking to Twitter, KRK highlighted how painter MF Hussain had left India forever due to the ‘torture of fake court cases.’ The Deshdrohi actor added that the practice of filing a case for ‘little publicity’ needed to be stopped. He sought the end of this ‘nonsense’.

Celebrity Painter MF Hussain saheb left India forever because of torture of fake court cases. Anyone files case against anyone in India just for a little publicity, which must be stopped. If my each tweet is violation of the law then what is freedom of speech? Stop this nonsense. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 6, 2020

KRK is not one to be new to controversies and numerous of his previous tweets, like on the deaths of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, had landed him in legal trouble. He allegedly retweeted the video where Payal Ghosh made the sexual accusations against Anurag Kashyap, and tweeted about it.

Richa Chadha vs Payal Ghosh

Richa Chadha has moved the Bombay High Court against actor Payal Ghosh and KRK for dragging her name in Payal Ghosh’s accusations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap. Richa Chadha sent notices to the latter duo and sought quick and permanent relief in the matter. The matter was heard via video-conferencing on Tuesday and has been deferred to Wednesday after Payal Ghosh failed to make an appearance in court.

Payal Ghosh’s lawyer Nitin Satpute, however, claimed that no notice has been served to her till that time.

"It’s false to say that advocate failed to appear in court as no notice was served that time even on WhatsApp as claimed. Notice served on 5/6/2020 at Payal Ghosh residence, now Will appears in court on 7th Oct.", Nitin Satpute wrote on Twitter.

Payal Ghosh had alleged that Anurag Kashyap sexually assaulted her in 2013, after which the filmmaker was booked under section Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

Both were interrogated by the Versova police, and Kashyap denied the allegations in his statement, claiming that he had been in Sri Lanka during the period mentioned by the former in her complaint. He termed it ‘false and reckless allegations’.

