Pearl V Puri Rape Case: DCP Reacts As Ekta Kapoor Calls Rape Allegations False

After TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor penned a strong note in defense of actor Pearl V Puri who was arrested on rape charges, Mumbai Police DCP has commented claiming the accusations to be true and citing proof against the actor of the same. Ekta in her note had shared that she had spoken to the mother of the victim, who lodged the complaint against the actor and she had stated that he was innocent. However, Vasai DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil has said that the accusations against Pearl are not false.

DCP Sanjay Kumar Patil says there's proof behind Pearl V Puri's arrest

Recently, during a press conference, Patil was asked about Ekta calling the accusations false, In reply, he said, "No, the accusations are not false. His name has come up in the investigation. There is evidence against him. That is why the police have arrested him. The truth will be decided in the trial." The DCP further stated that the “father of the victim had lodged a complaint in Versova police station claiming that their daughter has fallen prey to sexual assault. Since the jurisdiction was from Naigaon as the shooting was happening there. So the case became a zero FIR and got transferred. The actor was then booked under Section 376 A, B, and POCSO Act. We have conducted the medical examination and have also recorded the statement of the accused under CRPC 164 and since.”

DCP STATEMENT on minor girl case pic.twitter.com/E7MmI8AePa — ѵσ૨ƒ૨εµ∂ε (@_Listzomaniac) June 5, 2021

In a long note after the Naagin actor’s arrest, Ekta had expressed her displeasure about the actor being allegedly dragged into a marital dispute and custody battle with misuse of the 'Me too' movement. Ekta, who had worked with Pearl, asked her fans if she will ever ‘support a child molester or molester of any kind.’ The producer stated that what she witnessed last night was an ‘absolute low in human depravity’.

She asked why a ‘third person' was being dragged into a fight. Ekta stated that the victim’s mother told her that the victim’s husband was ‘trying to create stories’ in a custody battle for their child, to prove that ‘working mother on a set cannot take care of her kid.’ She stated that if this was indeed true, then it was ‘wrong on many levels.’ She then stated that the film industry was safe or unsafe as any other industry, and to give it a ‘bad name’, like in this case, of there being ‘predators’ onset, was the ‘lowest form of low ever’. Ekta urged her followers to look ‘more deeply’ on how movements like #MeToo were being used unfairly, ‘reducing the gravitas of the situation.’ She also used the hashtag ‘May Justice Prevail’. The actor was reportedly sent to 14-day judicial custody after being arrested in the rape case.

IMAGE: PTI/ PEARLVPURI/Instagram/LISTZOMANIAC/Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.