'People Like Her Are Rare': Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Working With 'difficult' Kangana Ranaut

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently gearing up for the digital premiere of his next project Tiku Weds Sheru. The film will soon premiere on the streaming platform Prime Video, this year. For the forthcoming film, Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut will be seen wearing the producer's hat. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui opened up about working with Kangana and how people have misunderstood her by assuming that she is the most 'difficult' person to work with.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui opens up about working with Kangana

In a recent interaction with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked about his working experience with Kangana, the actor replied “I enjoyed it a lot. She is an amazing girl.”

When asked whether she is a difficult person to work with, the Heropanti 2 actor said, “She was my producer. Producers like her are very few in number. They are rare.” Further, when the actor was asked whether he was hesitant or scared about working with Kangana, Nawaz said "Not at all. Fear of what? She is such an amazing actress, such a good producer, what else could you want?”

Morever, Nawazuddin Siddiqui refuted the rumours around Kangana being a difficult person to get along with, adding to this he said-

“When it comes to things that you hear, you might hear several things about me as well. But you know personally who I am. It is said that people have weak ears in the industry, people easily believe whatever is said and might also add their own rumours to it. So until you meet someone, you should never believe things that you have heard about"

A few days back the Gangs of Wasseypur actor hosted a get-together for Kangana and the team of Tiku Weds Sheru at his new house in Mumbai after wrapping their film in February.

More about Tiku Weds Sheru

Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film's posters suggested that Nawaz will portray the role of Shiraz Khan Afghani, aka Sheru. On the other hand, Avneet Kaur will essay Tasleem Khan, aka Tiku. The movie is helmed by Sai Kabir, while Kangana Ranaut is bankrolling it under the banner of Manikarnika Films.

Image: Instagram@kanganaranaut, PTI