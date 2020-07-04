'Who Gave Permission For Akshay Kumar's Chopper?': Probe Ordered Over Actor's Nashik Trip

Akshay Kumar's trip to Nashik amid lockdown has come under the spotlight. Chhagan Bhujbal, the Guardian Minister of Nashik has ordered a probe to look into the permissions given for the actor's trip to the city in a chopper. While some reports suggest that Akshay flew down to visit a homeopathy doctor, other reports claim that he is planning to set up a Marshal Art and Meditation Centre in the city.

Bhujbal spoke to the media and said, "Anyone can come, we welcome.. but today only I got to know from media that he had come and even left. He came by helicopter as it’s raining heavily.. but I have to check the facts.. I have no idea but if there is something wrong, then the authorities will take action. I have asked district collector to probe into the permissions given for his chopper, stay at Trimbakeshwar, and why Nashik city police provided his escort when his tour was in the rural part of the district."

According to the pictures on social media, Akshay Kumar's chopper landed at the Sapkal Knowledge Hub in Nashik. He later stayed at Grape County resort near Trimbakeshwar.

