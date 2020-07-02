Confirmed! Vaani Kapoor 'super Thrilled' To Star Opposite Akshay Kumar In 'Bell Bottom'

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor recently posted pictures with Akshay Kumar confirming the news of being a part of Bell Bottom. The duo was seen twinning in black as they made some goofy poses for the pictures. Vaani Kapoor posted the pictures to share her excitement for her upcoming movie Bell Bottom.

In the first picture, Vaani Kapoor is seen leaning on Akshay Kumar's back as they sport a wide smile for the picture. The second picture was a perfect frame with Vaani Kapoor standing next to Akshay with her hand on the latter's shoulder. The actor wrote, “ Super Super Thrilled & Excited for this one !! Teaming up with the one & only @akshaykumar Sir 💥 🤩Can't wait !!! #Bellbottom Let's get this started ❤️” Fans pour in wishes for the actor in the comment section. Check out Vaani Kapoor's post.

Also Read| When Bhumi Pednekar and Vaani Kapoor dazzles in stunning shimmery outfits

About Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set against the backdrop of the 1980s. While sharing his first look from the film last year, Akshay Kumar had claimed that Bell Bottom will be a “roller-coaster” ride. The film is expected to release by early 2021. This periodic drama will be directed by Ranjit Tiwary. The poster has Akshay donning a pastel brown blazer along with quirky sunglasses and big moustache and looks intriguing. See Akshay Kumar’s first look from Bell Bottom here:

Earlier, Akshay Kumar held a script reading session with the makers of Bell Bottom. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani shared a picture of their video chat, adding that the meeting took place early at 6 am. Several others were also a part of this early morning meeting with Akshay Kumar. The producers of Bell Bottom, Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani were all smiles in the picture. Additionally, Bell Bottom writers Ranjit Tiwari and Aseem Arora were also present on the call with Akshay Kumar.

Also Read| Vaani Kapoor had the classiest reply to a troll who called her 'ugly'

Also Read| Tiger Shroff wishes to dance behind Hrithik Roshan & Vaani Kapoor in 'War' sequel

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani Kapoor who made her debut with Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013, was last seen in the movie War. She was featured alongside Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The movie was a big commercial success. It was also critically appreciated and Vaani Kapoor was praised for her performance.

Also Read| Vaani Kapoor posts an adorable picture with her cat; says she is 'camera shy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.