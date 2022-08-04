PETA Wants Ranveer Singh To Go Nude For Its Campaign: 'Hope You’ll Ditch Pants For Us Too'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been dominating headlines since he posed nude for the cover of Paper magazine. The 37-year-old stirred a lot of controversies after his viral photoshoot, but the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star has been offered another project to flaunt his physique. Now, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has sent a written invitation to Singh asking if he would like to pose nude for a campaign in order to promote veganism.

PETA invites Ranveer Singh to pose nude for a campaign

As per Bollywood Hungama, the letter addressed to Ranveer Singh reads, "We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too. To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline “All Animals Have the Same Parts Try Vegan”? I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal."

PETA India Vice President of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera even opened up on why he thinks Ranveer Singh is 'perfect' for their vegan campaign. He said,

"Just like humans, animals are made of flesh, blood, and bone. They have emotions and unique personalities, feel pain and want to live with their families – they do not want to die." He went on to state, "Ranveer Singh is the perfect candidate to encourage others to try vegan, too – for animals, their own health, and the planet."

If Ranveer Singh joins the campaign, he would join vegans like Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Thor's Natalie Portman and more who've joined PETA and pledged to promote meat-free meals.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer shared pictures from the controversial shoot in which he could be seen striking different poses, inspired by American actor Burt Reynolds' similar cover shoot. He posed on a Turkish rug while getting clicked for pictures.

The Padmaavat actor even landed into legal trouble after an FIR was filed against him for hurting the sentiments of women and insulting their modesty through his photographs. Ranveer has been booked under IPC Sections 292, 293, 509, and 67 (A) of the IT Act.