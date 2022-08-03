Ranveer Singh Couldn't Stop Looking At Deepika At Mijwan Fashion Show; BTS Clip Reveals

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently turned heads at the 10th edition of the Mijwan Couture Show by Manish Malhotra. The couple walked the ramp together for the first time and their fans are still not over it. While Ranveer looked handsome as ever in a black and silver ethnic outfit, Deepika Padukone looked breathtaking in an ivory ensemble. While fans could not stop gushing over Deepika's look, her husband Ranveer Singh also could not take his eyes off her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Deepika Padukone recently dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the Mijwan Fashion Show that was held in Mumbai. In the clip, Deepika could be seen donning a stunning ivory ensemble, that included a blouse and lehenga with intricate embroidery. She also donned a cape-style dupatta and accessorised her look with heavy jewellery. As Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh posed for some pictures backstage, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star could be seen having his eyes stuck on Deepika. The latter then laughed and was heard saying, "You look there no. Why are you looking at me."

The video also captured Deepika's emotions right after she walked the ramp with her husband. In the clip, Deepika could be seen going backstage with designer Manish Malhotra when she said, "I ran a marathon." Watch the video here.

Ranveer Singh lauds Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh never fails to express his love for his actor wife Deepika Padukone and often heaps praise on her. During their ramp walk, the actor also planted a kiss on Deepika's cheeks and won fans' hearts. A video from the fashion show is surfacing on the internet in which Ranveer took a mic and mentioned how Deepika Padukone is the best thing ever happened to him.

In the video, Ranveer Singh says, "The best things to have ever happened to me. Baby, achieving things on a global stage that are unprecedented for an Indian artist, you make your own path as you. Through all of your achievements really just living a life of purpose, I find that hugely inspiring. I admire you, I love you, and you're really the best thing that ever, ever happened to me."

'Achieving things on a global stage that are unprecedented for an Indian artist, you make your own path as you go....' - Ranveer Singh speaks about Deepika pic.twitter.com/yzNZVORAGE — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) July 29, 2022

Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone