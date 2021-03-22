'Phata Poster Nikhla Hero' Shooting Location: Details About Shahid Kapoor Starrer

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero is a 2013 action comedy film. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. The movie is based loosely on 1989's movie named Guru that starred Mithun, Sridevi, Shakti Kapoor. Read ahead to know more about Phata Poster Nikhla Hero shooting location.

The movie revolves around a boy who dreams of becoming a film star while his mother wants him to be a police officer. He ends up posing as a policeman to impress his love interest and his mother. This leads him to massive trouble. The film received a mixed response from critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 4.8 out of 10. But where was Phata Poster Nikhla Hero filmed? Find out.

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero shooting location

Mysore, Karnataka

According to Firstpost, the Phata Poster Nikhla Hero movie was filmed at Mysore. Most of the movie was extensively shot in Karnataka. Some of the songs from the film have been shot in other countries. One song named Main Rang Sharbaton Ka has been shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Lesser known facts about the film

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero is the first movie of Shahid Kapoor and Illeana together and Padmini Kolhapure's major comeback to Bollywood.

The song Dhating Naach from the film featured a special appearance of Nargis Fakhri.

The movie is the last film of director Rajkumar Santoshi until 2021. It is the third comedy film directed by Rajkumar after Andaz Apna Apna and Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahaani.

The film is a tribute to blockbusters like Don from 1978 and Munnabhai MBBS from 2003.

More about Guru (1989)

In the 1989’s movie Guru, the character of Mithun also plays a similar role, though the story remains different. Mithun pretends to be a police inspector. He accidentally gets hold of the criminals of a specific gang on different occasions though he doesn’t get selected for a job as a police officer. Guru is based on the 1985, Tamil film, Kaakki Sattai that starred Kamal Haasan in the lead. The IMDb rating of Guru is 5.5 out of 10.