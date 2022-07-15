'Phone Bhoot': Katrina, Ishaan & Siddhant Gear Up For 'bhayaanak Comedy' In Motion Poster

Ahead of actor Katrina Kaif's 39th birthday on July 16, celebrations turned grand after the makers of her upcoming Phone Bhoot dropped the motion poster. The film starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter along with Katrina, is slated to hit the screens on 7 October 2022.

The upcoming quirky-comedy drama is helmed by Gurmmeet Singh. After dropping the first look of the much-awaited adventure comedy of the year, Phone Bhoot, the makers released a new motion today. The poster teases the audience with Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter & Siddhant Chaturvedi's characters in the film.

Phone Bhoot motion poster out

The motion poster shared by Excel Entertainment gives an insight into the world of the film where Katrina seems to be playing a ghost. The friendly trio is all set to treat cinephiles with a spooky spoof comedy in the forthcoming film.

The latest motion poster is not only quirky but is also unique looking in every way, intriguing us about the upcoming assets of the film. Like always, Katrina Kaif is a breath of fresh air and Siddhant and Ishaan come across as much-enticing components of the film.

Meanwhile, Excel entertainment who is bankrolling the project is celebrating the 11th anniversary of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara by launching the new motion poster of Phone Bhoot. The horror-comedy was announced over two years back but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier, the makers had announced the release date with yet another quirky poster where Katrina and Ishaan were seen sporting a tad different look. Ishaan wrote then, "Meet my quirkiest character, Gullu - and try to guess his full name." Apart from Katrina, Ishaan and Siddhant, the poster also featured Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chaddha, Nidhi Bisht, and Surender Thakur as ghosts in the background.

Ahead of the film's poster, the makers of Phone Bhoot gave a sneak peek into what the audience will experience with the film. The makers shared a small clip to unveil the film's logo. "Ek Bhayanak comedy incoming. Stay tuned (sic)" Katrina wrote alongside the video then.

(Image: @ExcelEntertainment/Instagram)