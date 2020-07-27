'Photograph' Movie Ending Explained: Will Rafi And Miloni Get Picture-perfect Ending?

After The Lunchbox, director Ritesh Batra's Photograph movie graced the silver screen on March 15, 2019, in India. The film is set in Mumbai's fast lane and revolves around a placid and hesitant romance between a mismatched couple from a different background- Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Miloni (Sanya Malhotra). Though the movie didn’t make it big on screen, it had a very unique but ‘common’ ending to it. Have a look.

Photograph movie ending explained

The film revolves around a photographer ( Nawazuddin) who is quite pressurised by his grandmother to get married, who then convinces a shy stranger (Sanya) to pose as his fiance. However, as time goes by and the two get to know each other better, their bond transforms in ways that both could not have imagined. The film is an ode to Mumbai, bringing the city out as a character sheltering two protagonists and their extraordinary and amazing journey.

In the ending scene, Sanya asks Nawazuddin if he has seen the movie (which they were watching). He replies that he has not watched the movie, but knows the rest of the story. He tells her that the boy and girl would fall in love. The girl's parents will object to their relationship. The boy is an ordinary motor mechanic. He tells her that all stories are the same and have a similar ending and hence they don’t see the complete movie. This scene suggests that this movie Photograph also has a similar ending, and so there’s no need of showing the obvious ending.

There can be several ways to look at what happens in the Photograph movie ending while assuming it to be a hidden jibe on Bollywood movies that tell the same story moulded in different ways or a big satire on the storyline of Photograph itself. The audience could see many instances and scenes in the movie which they have seen before, but what sets apart is exploring the new characters. It ensures to take one back in time, and remind oneself of longing, mundane life and companionship.

